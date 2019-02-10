GALLERY: Mixed day for Gladstone trainers in twilight meet
HORSE RACING: Gladstone trainers Denis Schultz and Lee Kiernan have had a successful Saturday afternoon and early evening at the races.
Seven-year-old bay mare Lucifer's Angel eased past the post by one-and-three-quarter length ahead of New Kintaro in the 1194-metre race four's Gladstone Racing March 2nd Benchmark 45 Handicap.
It was a healthy crowd despite the sultry conditions.
Schultz also had more success when his five-year-old chestnut mare Aussie Tycoon finished second behind This Is Livin' in the final race - the 1517-metre Family Fun Day Benchmark 55 Handicap.
Earlier, the Kiernan-trained French Outlaw was outclassed in the first race of the day to finish last in the 1000-metres On The Bit 55 Handicap.
Kiernan's four-year-old bay mare Arc Light finished second-last in the next race.
GLADSTONE
Race 1: 1 1 BAGGER NEMO QTIS Bonus Scheme Shane Sigvart Mark Barnham 4 58.5kg $2.40F; 2 9 BRIGALOW QUEEN QTIS Bonus Scheme Glenn Richardson Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 4L 6 54kg (cd 52kg) $3.20; 3 7 TOP MARK QTIS Bonus Scheme Bevan Johnson Ms Emma Bell (a2/54kg) 5.5L 1 56.5kg (cd 54.5kg) $8; 4 4 AS YOU SAY Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 10L 3 56.5kg $5; 5 3 GOALAGIO Craig Smith Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 16L 5 58.5kg $5; 6 5 DELILAH'S DREAM QTIS Bonus Scheme Rob Bowen Ms Nicole Seymour (a3/52kg) 21.5L 2 56.5kg (cd 53.5kg) $8; 7 2 FRENCH OUTLAW Lee Kiernan Maurice Crawford 28.25L 7 58.5kg $5
Race 2: 1 5 PEARL'S LAD Mary Hassam Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 3 58kg (cd 56kg) $4.60; 2 1 MALIBU AFFAIR Craig Smith Christopher Bryen 1.75L 4 64kg $7; 3 6 LIL RUBY ROSE Cherie Vick Dale Evans 2.05L 7 57.5kg $4; 4 7 PLAYBOOK (NZ) Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 4.8L 2 57kg $3F; 5 2 STRIVE TO SUCCEED Bevan Johnson Ms Emma Bell (a2/54kg) 10.8L 5 61.5kg (cd 59.5kg) $4.40; 6 8 ARC LIGHT Lee Kiernan Maurice Crawford 11.1L 6 55kg $15; 7 4 MYKONOS Jason Devine Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 14.85L 1 59kg $4.40
Race 3: 1 6 BEL SELEVA Glenn Richardson Dale Evans 5 55.5kg $2.50; 2 3 ALL HOST Darryl Gardiner Ms Nicole Seymour (a3/52kg) 3.5L 2 57kg (cd 54kg) $8; 3 4 EMPEROR MAXIMILIAN Darryl Gardiner Mark Barnham 3.8L 3 57kg $6; 4 2 DARTS AWAY Phillip Pengelly Ashley Butler 4.2L 4 59.5kg $5; 5 1 EXSTRATUM Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 4.4L 1 60kg $2.40F; 6 7 SPUR WITH EASE Bevan Johnson Ms Emma Bell (a2/54kg) 10.15L 6 55kg (cd 54kg) $4.40
Race 4: 1 10 LUCIFER'S ANGEL Denis Schultz Ms Nicole Seymour (a3/52kg) 5 55kg (cd 52kg); 2 9 NEW KINTARO Lee Kiernan Maurice Crawford 1.75L 1 59.5kg; 3 3 WILD ELEMENT Cherie Vick Gregory Hayes (a3/56kg) 1.95L 7 62kg (cd 59kg); 4 1 HIGH CALL Bevan Johnson Ms Emma Bell (a2/54kg) 2.05L 9 64.5kg (cd 62.5kg); 5 7 CHOICE SON Craig Smith Christopher Bryen 2.45L 6 60kg; 6 4 DUANSKILL Andrew Suli Mark Barnham 6.2L 8 60.5kg; 7 6 MOWER (NZ) Bob Murray Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 6.4L 3 60.5kg; 8 2 ROSOVER Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 7.65L 4 63kg; 9 8 WICKED GRIMSHAW Tom Button Richie Oakford 14.15L 2 60kg
Race 5: 1 4 THIS IS LIVIN' Bob Murray Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 3 57.5kg $7; 2 6 AUSSIE TYCOON Denis Schultz Ms Nicole Seymour (a3/52kg) 3.25L 5 55.5kg (cd 52.5kg) $4.20; 3 3 IF BY CHANCE (NZ) Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 6.25L 2 58kg $4.60; 4 5 ROYAL RECEIVER Jared Wehlow Maurice Crawford 7.75L 4 56kg $9; 5 2 DESERT GREY Jared Wehlow Ashley Butler 19L 1 59kg $3.50