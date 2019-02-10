GALLERY: Mixed day for Gladstone trainers in twilight meet

Lee Kiernan with New Kintaro at the family fun day and twilight races.

Lee Kiernan with New Kintaro at the family fun day and twilight races. Matt Taylor GLA090219RACE

HORSE RACING: Gladstone trainers Denis Schultz and Lee Kiernan have had a successful Saturday afternoon and early evening at the races.

Seven-year-old bay mare Lucifer's Angel eased past the post by one-and-three-quarter length ahead of New Kintaro in the 1194-metre race four's Gladstone Racing March 2nd Benchmark 45 Handicap.

It was a healthy crowd despite the sultry conditions.

TOP TWO: Denis Schultz-trained Lucifer's Angel wins race four in Saturday's twilight races ahead of second place New Kintaro trained by Lee Kiernan. Matt Taylor GLA090219HORS

Schultz also had more success when his five-year-old chestnut mare Aussie Tycoon finished second behind This Is Livin' in the final race - the 1517-metre Family Fun Day Benchmark 55 Handicap.

Earlier, the Kiernan-trained French Outlaw was outclassed in the first race of the day to finish last in the 1000-metres On The Bit 55 Handicap.

Kiernan's four-year-old bay mare Arc Light finished second-last in the next race.

GLADSTONE

Race 1: 1 1 BAGGER NEMO QTIS Bonus Scheme Shane Sigvart Mark Barnham 4 58.5kg $2.40F; 2 9 BRIGALOW QUEEN QTIS Bonus Scheme Glenn Richardson Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 4L 6 54kg (cd 52kg) $3.20; 3 7 TOP MARK QTIS Bonus Scheme Bevan Johnson Ms Emma Bell (a2/54kg) 5.5L 1 56.5kg (cd 54.5kg) $8; 4 4 AS YOU SAY Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 10L 3 56.5kg $5; 5 3 GOALAGIO Craig Smith Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 16L 5 58.5kg $5; 6 5 DELILAH'S DREAM QTIS Bonus Scheme Rob Bowen Ms Nicole Seymour (a3/52kg) 21.5L 2 56.5kg (cd 53.5kg) $8; 7 2 FRENCH OUTLAW Lee Kiernan Maurice Crawford 28.25L 7 58.5kg $5

Race 2: 1 5 PEARL'S LAD Mary Hassam Thomas Doyle (a2/50kg) 3 58kg (cd 56kg) $4.60; 2 1 MALIBU AFFAIR Craig Smith Christopher Bryen 1.75L 4 64kg $7; 3 6 LIL RUBY ROSE Cherie Vick Dale Evans 2.05L 7 57.5kg $4; 4 7 PLAYBOOK (NZ) Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 4.8L 2 57kg $3F; 5 2 STRIVE TO SUCCEED Bevan Johnson Ms Emma Bell (a2/54kg) 10.8L 5 61.5kg (cd 59.5kg) $4.40; 6 8 ARC LIGHT Lee Kiernan Maurice Crawford 11.1L 6 55kg $15; 7 4 MYKONOS Jason Devine Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 14.85L 1 59kg $4.40

Race 3: 1 6 BEL SELEVA Glenn Richardson Dale Evans 5 55.5kg $2.50; 2 3 ALL HOST Darryl Gardiner Ms Nicole Seymour (a3/52kg) 3.5L 2 57kg (cd 54kg) $8; 3 4 EMPEROR MAXIMILIAN Darryl Gardiner Mark Barnham 3.8L 3 57kg $6; 4 2 DARTS AWAY Phillip Pengelly Ashley Butler 4.2L 4 59.5kg $5; 5 1 EXSTRATUM Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 4.4L 1 60kg $2.40F; 6 7 SPUR WITH EASE Bevan Johnson Ms Emma Bell (a2/54kg) 10.15L 6 55kg (cd 54kg) $4.40

Race 4: 1 10 LUCIFER'S ANGEL Denis Schultz Ms Nicole Seymour (a3/52kg) 5 55kg (cd 52kg); 2 9 NEW KINTARO Lee Kiernan Maurice Crawford 1.75L 1 59.5kg; 3 3 WILD ELEMENT Cherie Vick Gregory Hayes (a3/56kg) 1.95L 7 62kg (cd 59kg); 4 1 HIGH CALL Bevan Johnson Ms Emma Bell (a2/54kg) 2.05L 9 64.5kg (cd 62.5kg); 5 7 CHOICE SON Craig Smith Christopher Bryen 2.45L 6 60kg; 6 4 DUANSKILL Andrew Suli Mark Barnham 6.2L 8 60.5kg; 7 6 MOWER (NZ) Bob Murray Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 6.4L 3 60.5kg; 8 2 ROSOVER Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 7.65L 4 63kg; 9 8 WICKED GRIMSHAW Tom Button Richie Oakford 14.15L 2 60kg

Race 5: 1 4 THIS IS LIVIN' Bob Murray Lachlan Dodds (a0/57kg) 3 57.5kg $7; 2 6 AUSSIE TYCOON Denis Schultz Ms Nicole Seymour (a3/52kg) 3.25L 5 55.5kg (cd 52.5kg) $4.20; 3 3 IF BY CHANCE (NZ) Bevan Johnson Ms Gemma Steele 6.25L 2 58kg $4.60; 4 5 ROYAL RECEIVER Jared Wehlow Maurice Crawford 7.75L 4 56kg $9; 5 2 DESERT GREY Jared Wehlow Ashley Butler 19L 1 59kg $3.50