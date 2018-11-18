Menu
The 2018 Miriam Vale wood chop and annual community fundraiser day.
The 2018 Miriam Vale wood chop and annual community fundraiser day. Matt Taylor GLA171118CHOP
GALLERY: Miriam Vale fundraiser a cut above the rest

Glen Porteous
Matt Taylor
by and
18th Nov 2018 3:17 PM
MIRIAM Vale was hive of community and competitive activity with the 2018 Miriam Vale Hotel Pub Chop in full swing Saturday afternoon.

There was something for everyone on the day and competitors came from around the state.

Event organiser Brad Dingle said numbers were up from last year's wood chop competition and the community really got behind it.

"The crowd was up from last year and had a really good day with about 500 attending," Mr Dingle said.

The winner of the Stacey Crawford Memorial Chop was Mark Russell from Bundaberg.

 

The Owen Harms Memorial Post Cutting was won by Gavin Newitt of Turkey Beach and Jessie Ward from Bororen won the Open Ladies Event.

Not only was there a serious wood cutting competition but spectators were also encouraged to have a go.

"It was a great family fun day and we raised money for Aramac and drought relief for families around the town," Mr Dingle said.

"Local Miriam Vale groups such as schools, sporting and community ones are all going to benefit from the day."

Mr Dingle said organisers would start planning soon for next year's event to be bigger and better.

