GALLERY: Million Paws Walk lights up Tannum Beach

Tina Underwood with daschund Abby Star at the 2019 RSPCA Million Paws Walk, held at Canoe Point Tannum Sands.

Tina Underwood with daschund Abby Star at the 2019 RSPCA Million Paws Walk, held at Canoe Point Tannum Sands. Matt Taylor GLA190519PAWS

A CONVOY of pups and pooches made their way down the beach at Canoe Point Tannum Sands yesterday for the annual RSPCA Million Paws Walk.

Organisers expected around 400 pets to hit the sand as one of the organisation's biggest fundraisers kicked off.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There were dogs of all shapes and sizes taking to the route, with plenty of runs into the water along the way.

Canines showed off their best tricks in the parkland area where the group mustered, with plenty of competitions and prizes on offer for those dogs who showed their handy skills.