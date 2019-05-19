Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tina Underwood with daschund Abby Star at the 2019 RSPCA Million Paws Walk, held at Canoe Point Tannum Sands.
Tina Underwood with daschund Abby Star at the 2019 RSPCA Million Paws Walk, held at Canoe Point Tannum Sands. Matt Taylor GLA190519PAWS
News

GALLERY: Million Paws Walk lights up Tannum Beach

Matt Taylor
by
19th May 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVOY of pups and pooches made their way down the beach at Canoe Point Tannum Sands yesterday for the annual RSPCA Million Paws Walk.

Organisers expected around 400 pets to hit the sand as one of the organisation's biggest fundraisers kicked off.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There were dogs of all shapes and sizes taking to the route, with plenty of runs into the water along the way.

Canines showed off their best tricks in the parkland area where the group mustered, with plenty of competitions and prizes on offer for those dogs who showed their handy skills.

events gallery million paws walk photos rspca socials
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Breakdown of key Flynn polling booths

    premium_icon ELECTION: Breakdown of key Flynn polling booths

    News NOW that the polls have closed for the Division of Flynn The Observer can reveal how each region voted and who the preferred candidate was.

    ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

    ELECTION NIGHT IN FLYNN: Live results as they come in

    Politics It's 6pm and the polls have closed in the East Coast

    Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

    premium_icon Bull Arab living her best life after rescue from abuse

    News "She had fear issues and would coward behind the couch...”

    PHOTOS: Wedding expo returns to Yaralla

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Wedding expo returns to Yaralla

    News Were you snapped by our photographer at the wedding and events expo?

    • 19th May 2019 6:00 PM