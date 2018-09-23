Menu
DAY OFF: Adam Balkin, Pat Laws and Brad Busteed took a long weekend, helping to raise money for Capricorn helicopter Rescue Service at the GAPDL Members and Mates Charity Golf Day on Friday.
GALLERY: Members and mates take to the green

Matt Taylor
23rd Sep 2018 4:00 PM
GLADSTONE Golf Club came alive on Friday as over 100 people hit the course as part of GAPDL's annual Members and Mates charity golf day.

The 18-hole, three-man ambrose event offered the opportunity for professional networking or simply a chance to get out of the office and enjoy a long weekend.

It was all for a good cause too, with the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service receiving much-needed fundraising from the day.

 

The event attracted both golfers and non-golfers alike, with plenty of activities at each hole for those players who didn't do so well on the fairways.

With another successful event finished, attention will now turn to next year's day on the greens.

