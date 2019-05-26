GALLERY: Mack Baker Shield and Family Day was a treat

Action from Mack Baker Shield game between Gladstone Brothers and Calliope Roosters.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was the perfect day and night at the Gladstone Brothers Junior League Fields.

A huge crowd had turned out for the annual Mack Baker Shield Family Day and it all went to script for both the Gladstone Brothers division one and two teams.

Brothers won both games 34-16 and 36-12 respectively and the division two side retained the coveted Mack Baker Shield.

Gladstone Brothers' Ethan Hampstead was awarded with the Lloyd House Medal as man of the match while his team-mate Travis Wright received the Ben McEachran Medal as most courageous.

Brothers club president David Ahern said the whole event was a success.

"There was a great crowd and it was a top day," he said.

"I can't thank the volunteers enough especially Matt McConnell, Prue McConnell, Elaine Daylight and Adam Wright whose efforts were superhuman."

In the division two match, Brothers' William Docherty scored a hat-trick of tries and his team-mates Elijah Saltner and Michael Bruton ran through a brace of tries each.

It was also great news in the division one and Brothers coach Danny Blair was a happy man.

"It was a pretty physical game and our second half was the best that I've seen this season," he said.

"We completed 90 per cent of our sets in the second half and our defence was something that I have not seen so far this season."

Blair said the halves combined well and the youngsters like Lyncoln Rebel and Ronan McGuire (two tries) stood up.

"It set the platform and Jayke Collins at lock was our players' player," Blair said.

"Terry Sawyer scored two tries and half-back Ray Stanley had a good game."

Meanwhile Wallabys women enjoyed a 36-10 win against Across The Waves and Bundaberg Brothers were too strong for Tannum Seagals and won 24-6.

Match report of Wallabys and Tannum Seagulls will be in tomorrow's The Observer.