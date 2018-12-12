Menu
The Observer was given a special VIP tour of the MS Noordam which is the first Holland America cruise liner to dock in Gladstone.
SNEAKY PEEK: Inside the cruise ship that docked in Gladstone

12th Dec 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM
FROM the outside the 936ft long MS Noordam is a sight to behold and from the inside it is even more impressive.

The Observer joined a special VIP tour of the Holland America liner when it docked in Gladstone on Sunday.

While the almost 2000 passengers disembarked to explore the Port City, our photographer took a look inside to capture the architectually-designed luxurious liner from the inside.

Noordam features museum-quality art from 19th oils to contemporary photographs and several speciality restaurants.

In its first visit to Gladstone, the ship was docked at Auckland Point from midday until 8pm, allowing passengers enough time to take in the sights across the region.

 

