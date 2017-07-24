LINGERIE SHOW: Gladstone models leave little to the imagination

The Australian Lingerie Model Search 2017 was held at the Young Australian Hotel on Saturday night.

AN AMAZING atmosphere and an amazing opportunity is how Gladstone's winner of the Australian Lingerie Model Search 2017 described the competition.

Roche Bailey won the competition at the Young Australian Hotel on Saturday night.

"It was just great, I loved it, it was such a good experience," she said.

"To be able to compete with such lovely girls, everyone is just so supportive backstage, it's pretty amazing."

Roche said the atmosphere at competitions like Saturdays were very important.

"At previous competitions the girls have always been so supportive, nobody ever has anything negative to say about each other," she said.

After the win she will compete at the national titles on the Gold Coast in October.

This was the fourth time Roche has competed in a modelling competition.

She competed at the national Miss Hawaiian Tropics competition at the start of the year.

"It's really an adrenaline rush, it's so much fun getting on stage," Roche said.

There was a wide variety of women of different ages at the event, something Roche said was fantastic to see.

"We had so many new faces this year, there were maybe three or four girls I've done competitions with before, the rest were new," Roche said.

The 22-year-old has aspirations of being a model.

"It is something I'm hoping to pursue in the future, probably not exactly lingerie, but modelling professionally is something I'd definitely love to do," Roche said.

"This is a very good way of getting yourself recognised, getting your name out there and making contacts."

Already Roche has a sponsor, with Hairhouse Warehouse jumping on board and doing her hair for all her events.

In terms of the national finals, Roche said she wasn't sure how she would go, but was hopeful of a good result.