26°
Lifestyle

LINGERIE SHOW: Gladstone models leave little to the imagination

Chris Lees
| 24th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:33 AM
The Australian Lingerie Model Search 2017 was held at the Young Australian Hotel on Saturday night.
The Australian Lingerie Model Search 2017 was held at the Young Australian Hotel on Saturday night. Mike Richards GLA220717MODEL

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN AMAZING atmosphere and an amazing opportunity is how Gladstone's winner of the Australian Lingerie Model Search 2017 described the competition.

Roche Bailey won the competition at the Young Australian Hotel on Saturday night.

"It was just great, I loved it, it was such a good experience," she said.

"To be able to compete with such lovely girls, everyone is just so supportive backstage, it's pretty amazing."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Roche said the atmosphere at competitions like Saturdays were very important.

"At previous competitions the girls have always been so supportive, nobody ever has anything negative to say about each other," she said.

After the win she will compete at the national titles on the Gold Coast in October.

This was the fourth time Roche has competed in a modelling competition.

She competed at the national Miss Hawaiian Tropics competition at the start of the year.

"It's really an adrenaline rush, it's so much fun getting on stage," Roche said.

There was a wide variety of women of different ages at the event, something Roche said was fantastic to see.

"We had so many new faces this year, there were maybe three or four girls I've done competitions with before, the rest were new," Roche said.

The 22-year-old has aspirations of being a model.

"It is something I'm hoping to pursue in the future, probably not exactly lingerie, but modelling professionally is something I'd definitely love to do," Roche said.

"This is a very good way of getting yourself recognised, getting your name out there and making contacts."

Already Roche has a sponsor, with Hairhouse Warehouse jumping on board and doing her hair for all her events.

In terms of the national finals, Roche said she wasn't sure how she would go, but was hopeful of a good result.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone what's on lingerie model

'Critical' $1.2b dam could bring 'huge' economic benefits

'Critical' $1.2b dam could bring 'huge' economic benefits

"It would also allow us to consider building an intermodal transport facility in Gladstone creating hundreds, if not thousands of jobs...”

Great Australian Storybook Collection: The Wonky Donkey

Use the token inside today's paper to grab your bonus copy of the Australian classic book The Wonky Donkey for just $2.30.

Grab your bonus copy of the Australian classic book The Wonky Donkey

Hope century-old drug will reduce virus symptoms

Aedes aegypti mosquito.

A new treatment for Ross River fever is being trialled in Queensland

Gladstone soldiers 'the strongest battle group' at international exercise

TOUGH WORK: Private James Valentine, Corporal Dennis Connolly, Major Edwin Dahlheimer, Private Michael Clement, Corporal Ben Keen and Private Matthew Baillie were six of the eight Gladstone soldiers participating at TS17.

Army Reserve's Battle Group reinforces more than 30,000 personnel

Local Partners

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

The Gladstone City Eisteddfod office was overflowing with papers this week as organisers prepared for the release of the 2017 event program.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone model takes out national Face of Origin comp

QUEENSLAND BEAUTY: Face of Origin Gladstone representative Alice Litzow won the ultimate prize.

Alice comes out on top after three-day national final in Brisbane

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

FINAL CALL: Princes’ regret over last words to Diana

ON THE night of August 30, 1997, a then-15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry received a phone call from their mother Princess Diana.

New Terminator? James Cameron wants back on board

T2: Judgment Day, was the most expensive film ever made at the time

MasterChef’s Ben on drink-driving ban

Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan face off in the MasterChef Australia final tonight.

MasterChef finalist speaks out on drink-drive shame before cook-off

‘History-making’ Hah vows Ninja return

Stars of Australian Ninja Warrior Andrea Hah and Lee Cossey pictured near their home in the Blue Mountains.

Andrea Hah has vowed to return to Australian Ninja Warrior

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

Craig Hutchison.Source:News Corp Australia

EDDIE McGuire has addressed his return to The Footy Show

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

French furious over ‘deplorable’ Dunkirk

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Dunkirk."

The French are angry at how Dunkirk diminishes their role

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $69,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

SOLID LOWSET BRICK - PERFECT LOCATION!

10 Hoskyn Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

An older variety, but a goodie! Solid and low set brick, this home located in a cul de sac off Keppel Avenue and has just come onto the market. Location is...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

THE SELLER&#39;S INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR.... MUST SELL! PRESENT OFFERS!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Motivated sellers looking to move on!! The large open offers great potential for the new owners. Act now! Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four...

BARGAIN BUY...MUST GO... ACT NOW!

325 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

Are you looking at entering the property market? Or are you looking at downsizing? If so, then look no further! This home offers little for the new owner to do.

Enviable Location and Lifestyle with a Quality Family Home

23 Wyndam Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 4 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this exceptional property. Perfectly situated on a generous and well maintained landscaped 900m2...

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $80,000

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development