GALLERY: Line honours party gets started at Harbour Fest

Gina and Georgia McLean at the 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival's inaugural line honours party held at East Shores on Easter Sunday. Matt Taylor GLA210419LINE

THE INAUGURAL line honours party has kicked off at Gladstone's East Shores precinct as the Harbour Festival festivities start to wind down.

The party started with DJ Danyon, followed by local live entertainment from Chris Schofield as the crowd settled with a few drinks in hand while the sun started to drop over the Gladstone Marina.

The event marks the end of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race and is the final event to be held at the Village.