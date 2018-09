Arlo Thetford 4, and LuluJenke 4.Art in the gardens at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Arlo Thetford 4, and LuluJenke 4.Art in the gardens at Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Mike Richards GLA280918PARK

IT WAS Tondoon Botanic Garden's turn to host school holiday activities yesterday, with kids' art and craft in the park.

The activities inspired creativeness in children ranging from ages 4 to 8, as they collected things from around the garden to include in their clay sculptures.

Gladstone Regional Council has held activities all week with more to come as children around the region enjoy a well-earned break.

