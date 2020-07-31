GALLERY: Khanacross dirt action at Benaraby

Darren Baker competing in his Subaru Impreza at Central Coast Car Club's dirt khanacross round 2 at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. Picture: Rodney Stevens

DRIVERS took to the Benaraby dirt over the weekend for round two of the Central Coast Car Club’s Khanacross series, with competitors travelling from as far as Brisbane to race.

Co-ordinator Jamie Overend said all competitors enjoyed a fantastic two days of racing on an excellent track at the Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

“Congratulations to all class winners,” Mr Overend said.

“A big thankyou to all of our officials and helpers who set-up the track, ran the event, packed up, and prepped for the next event.

“Thankyou all to the competitors for making this event a success once again, with your feedback and praise.”

Some Gladstone competitors are making the trip to Warwick this weekend for a club round, and the interclub khanacross is next weekend.

“There is a bit of a break now until our last event in November, which gives us time to work on some track extensions,” Mr Overend said.

Central Queensland Motorsport Club will play host to the interclub Khanacross on August 8 and 9 at its Rosel Park track near Rockhampton.

The club’s mission, like all grassroots motorsport clubs, is to aim to promote safer driving and junior development through motorsport.

The Observer reporter Rodney Stevens went for a ride with talented Gladstone driver James Scott in his RB 30, Nissan powered Silvia khanacross weapon, shod with grippy rally tyres.

Here is Rodney’s take on the lap:

After riding shotgun in two genuine world-rally cars six years ago at the Border Ranges Rally media day, I knew what to expect.

I grabbed my motorcycle helmet from my car and jumped in the passenger seat for an awesome ride.

The grip and traction of the rally tyres was quickly evident, as we slid sideways between the trees on the dirt track.

James did an amazing job of controlling the car, with his years of practice and honed skills clearly evident.

Sharp handbrake turns were handled perfectly as the little Nissan, originally built by club legend Keith Honor, sped through the bush.

After speeding down the short back straight at more than 100km/h, the lap was almost over, but I will definitely buckle-up again, anytime, to get an appreciation of the skills of these talented drivers.

For more information visit the Central Coast car Club Facebook page.

