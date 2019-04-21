GALLERY: Junior talent impress, but a 'newbie' wins again

The start of the 10km run at the Gladstone Harbour Festival's Harbour fun run on Good Friday morning.

RUNNING: It's been a successful trek north for Victorian Jack Powell.

Some three months after he won the Gladstone Road Runners' Australia Day Fun Run in Tannum Sands, he stepped up again on the winners' dais.

This time it was in Good Friday's Gladstone Harbour Festival Fun Run, where Powell completed the 10km distance in 34.39min ahead of junior Jayden Mills (36.35min) and Brock Rothe (37.24min).

Powell relished the conditions. "It was a really nice and scenic course, not much shade so it got a bit hot and sweated a lot," he said.

The Tannum State High School teacher moved to the Gladstone region from Melbourne earlier this year and said there was not much difference in how he had trained for the 5km race he won back in January and this race.

Powell has a bigger challenge in mind. "I have just signed up for the Runaway Noosa Marathon on May 25 and other local fun runs like the Botanic to Bridge and Rocky River Run in Rockhampton," he said.

Gladstone Road Runners president Charmaine Thompson said she was impressed with the times the junior runners achieved.

Mills was among many juniors who were outstanding.

"I was saying on Friday that we were lucky to have a junior entrant in the 10km and now we have more than enough," she said. "These kids are beating the adults."

Juniors dominated in all but one spot in the 3km category.

Peyton Craig took it out in a time of 9.47min ahead of fellow young guns Lachlan Blake and Jonathon Keily, who had times of 9.54min and 10.33min respectively.

Meanwhile GRR will host the Curtis Island Trail Run on Saturday, June 22.

"It's quite a unique event with a beach and bush run, long-course and short-course," Thompson said.

Contact director Brett Stevens on 0417787216 for more details.

All results from the Good Friday fun run are on the Gladstone Harbour Festival Harbour Fun Run website.