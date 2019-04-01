GALLERY: Junior summer season wraps up in basketball

Hunter Spry in action for Parsity in their grand final against Panthers.

GLADSTONE Junior Basketball's summer season wrapped up on Saturday.

Two teams from five divisions battled it for the crown of division champion.

Young referees were also given an opportunity to test their skills during the competition.

At the end of the tournament, awards were given to the most valuable and most improved players from each division.

Ben Harvey was Junior Referee of the Year.

Ben Murdoch, Ben Harvey and Luke Knight won Outstanding Junior Basketballer of the Year awards.

RESULTS

Junior grand finals

D1

WE-R1 73 (B Harvey 31, O Gardiner 20, L Knight 16) d Rockets 48 (I Blackaby 35)

D2A

Parsity 75 (T Littleboy 28, L Hampson 21, A Clamcy 13) d Panthers 39 (O Gardiner 16, B Smith 10)

D2B

Stars 35 (A Kahondo 13, J Zerner 10) d Kangaroos 19

D3

BITS Bad Boys 63 (J Dicton 21, J Job 18, M Banford 12) d The Natives 44 (E Ghee 24, U Lemalu 9)

D4

Ballers 40 (S Barrenger 28, J Mitchell 8) d Savage Turtles 16 (W Beamish 10)

MVP

DIV 4 Boys - Sam Barrenger

DIV 4 Girls - Kya Tass

DIV 3 Boys - Jake Dicton

DIV Girls - Alyssa Gibbons

DIV 2 Boys - Owen Gardiner

DIV 2 Girls - Kadee Barrenger

DIV 1 - Joseph McEldowney

MOST IMPROVED

DIV 4 Boys - Declan Dabrowski

DIV 4 Girls - Marleigh Smith

DIV 3 Boys - Dylan List

DIV Girls - Alyssa king

DIV 2 Boys - Luke Hampson & Keahn Tuakura

DIV 2 Girls - Bella Zerner

DIV 1 - Ben Knight and Harry Sharman

JUNIOR REFEREE OF THE YEAR

Ben Harvey

OUTSTANDING JUNIOR BASKETBALLER OF THE YEAR

Ben Murdoch

Ben Harvey

Luke Knight