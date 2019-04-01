GALLERY: Junior summer season wraps up in basketball
GLADSTONE Junior Basketball's summer season wrapped up on Saturday.
Two teams from five divisions battled it for the crown of division champion.
Young referees were also given an opportunity to test their skills during the competition.
At the end of the tournament, awards were given to the most valuable and most improved players from each division.
Ben Harvey was Junior Referee of the Year.
Ben Murdoch, Ben Harvey and Luke Knight won Outstanding Junior Basketballer of the Year awards.
RESULTS
Junior grand finals
D1
WE-R1 73 (B Harvey 31, O Gardiner 20, L Knight 16) d Rockets 48 (I Blackaby 35)
D2A
Parsity 75 (T Littleboy 28, L Hampson 21, A Clamcy 13) d Panthers 39 (O Gardiner 16, B Smith 10)
D2B
Stars 35 (A Kahondo 13, J Zerner 10) d Kangaroos 19
D3
BITS Bad Boys 63 (J Dicton 21, J Job 18, M Banford 12) d The Natives 44 (E Ghee 24, U Lemalu 9)
D4
Ballers 40 (S Barrenger 28, J Mitchell 8) d Savage Turtles 16 (W Beamish 10)
MVP
DIV 4 Boys - Sam Barrenger
DIV 4 Girls - Kya Tass
DIV 3 Boys - Jake Dicton
DIV Girls - Alyssa Gibbons
DIV 2 Boys - Owen Gardiner
DIV 2 Girls - Kadee Barrenger
DIV 1 - Joseph McEldowney
MOST IMPROVED
DIV 4 Boys - Declan Dabrowski
DIV 4 Girls - Marleigh Smith
DIV 3 Boys - Dylan List
DIV Girls - Alyssa king
DIV 2 Boys - Luke Hampson & Keahn Tuakura
DIV 2 Girls - Bella Zerner
DIV 1 - Ben Knight and Harry Sharman
JUNIOR REFEREE OF THE YEAR
Ben Harvey
OUTSTANDING JUNIOR BASKETBALLER OF THE YEAR
Ben Murdoch
Ben Harvey
Luke Knight