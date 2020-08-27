Menu
Ten teams took part in CQ Battle Royale 5 at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley
Sport

GALLERY: ‘It’s always an action-packed, dynamite day’

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
27th Aug 2020 12:42 PM
GEL BLASTERS: G3 Ball Fondlers took the honours in the keenly contested CQ Battle Royale 5.

The Gladstone team beat CQB Assassins 36-28 in a thrilling three-game grand final at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park on Sunday.

CQ Blasters co-owner Damien Geyer said 10 teams from Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald took part in what was the first regional tournament held since February due to the impact of COVID-19.

He said they all came out firing and there were plenty of tough games throughout the day.

Geyer was part of the CQB Assassins, alongside Leigh Vickerstaffe, Nathaniel Geyer, Daniel Morris, Matt Collins and Ricky Allen.

There was plenty of action at CQ Battle Royale 5 on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley
They were the defending champions, having won the last regional tournament, but they knew G3 Ball Fondlers always proved a tough adversary.

Honours were shared in the first two games of the final and it was anyone’s game heading into the third.

G3 Ball Fondlers won it 20-1 to lift the trophy and claim regional bragging rights.

Geyer said it was an “awesome” tournament.

“I love these competitions. It’s always an action-packed, dynamite day,” he said.

“It takes your game to the next level and pushes you to the limit.”

Geyer said the next regional tournament would likely be in October.

Meanwhile, CQ Blasters will hold an open day in Gladstone on Saturday and Rockhampton on Sunday.

