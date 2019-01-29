GALLERY: It was all about enjoyment for Gladstone's sides

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Ringers playing coach Ashley Dodd was proud of his group that fell short in the semi-final of the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ringers lost 18-4 to eventual carnival runner-up Black Magic in the grand final qualifier after a tight first half.

Dodd said it was a thrill to be a part of such a special carnival.

"We put in a really good effort and there were a lot of variables in these sorts of carnivals," he said.

"We started with a squad of 25 and finished with 20 and with the hot weather, you need rotations.

"Matt Baker played really well and my son Coen was awesome as well and he learnt a lot from watching some of the other boys.

"Lewis Prizeman was strong and the harder the game, the harder he goes in."

There were several carnival debutantes in the Ringers' team and Dodd said they were keen for next year.

Dubz Up and Byellee Possums were the two other Gladstone teams, and they competed in the women category.

Possums were competitive throughout the carnival despite not winning a game.

"We played with a lot of passion and pride," Possums' coach Danny Burns said.

"They had a great time together and we had seven or eight girls who have never played before," Burns said.

Experienced players Zeah Lane, Vassa Hunter Jr and Krystal Sulter stood out and Burns was already looking to 2020.

"We're already planning for next year and it was a great event and thanks to our sponsors as well and we also had a fair fan base," he said.

Dubz up won two of four games and team manager Darnae Davey said it was a successful carnival.

"The highlights were that our forward pack were unstoppable and tries were scored by Sharnee Werahiko, Teina Clark, Deb Barchard, Dahlia Tahu, Jubilee Bennette, Scooby Wharewera and Nea Robinson," Davey said.

"Everyone was outstanding, but it definitely came down to our middles who were very dominant through out the carnival."