Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
From left is Annalise Mauer and Brook Marshall.
From left is Annalise Mauer and Brook Marshall. Erin Mellor GLA180319DERBY
eXtra

GALLERY: It was a wicked weekend of roller derby

NICK KOSSATCH
by
18th Mar 2019 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROLLER DERBY: They came from far and wide with an epic performance at the Gladstone PCYC.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Epic Scrim 19 was a winner especially to those who have not experienced either to play or watch the sport of Roller Derby before.

There was a big crowd with skaters from most states who converged to PCYC.

"After two massive days of thrills and spills, another Epic Scrim weekend is done and dusted," it said on the Gladstone PCYC Roller Derby Facebook site.

"See you all again next year."

More Stories

gladstone pcyc pcyc gladstone roller derby league
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    4x4 parts, tools up for auction after store closure

    premium_icon 4x4 parts, tools up for auction after store closure

    Business HUNDREDS of pieces of workshop equipment and four-wheel drive spare parts are up for auction following the closure of a Gladstone business.

    Gladstone residents front court for drug offending

    premium_icon Gladstone residents front court for drug offending

    News SEVERAL people have fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

    'Not even': Seagulls coach blows whistle on referees

    premium_icon 'Not even': Seagulls coach blows whistle on referees

    Rugby League 'We need a fair shot to be able to compete and it's not happening'

    WEATHER: Stormy evening predicted for Gladstone

    premium_icon WEATHER: Stormy evening predicted for Gladstone

    News Tomorrow may bring some erratic weather to the region.

    • 18th Mar 2019 4:13 PM