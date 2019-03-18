GALLERY: It was a wicked weekend of roller derby
ROLLER DERBY: They came from far and wide with an epic performance at the Gladstone PCYC.
The Epic Scrim 19 was a winner especially to those who have not experienced either to play or watch the sport of Roller Derby before.
There was a big crowd with skaters from most states who converged to PCYC.
"After two massive days of thrills and spills, another Epic Scrim weekend is done and dusted," it said on the Gladstone PCYC Roller Derby Facebook site.
"See you all again next year."