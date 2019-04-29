GALLERY: It was a successful weekend for a senior and junior

LET'S DRIVE: Josh Buenen at the Central Coast Car Club's at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility. He raced in the junior section in the khanacross category on Saturday.

LET'S DRIVE: Josh Buenen at the Central Coast Car Club's at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility. He raced in the junior section in the khanacross category on Saturday. Matt Taylor GLA270419KHANA

MOTORSPORT: The skies cleared up and the track was supreme at the Curis Coast Car Club's khanacross and motorkhana events held on the weekend.

Club president and driver Keith Honour was impressed with the amount of drivers and especially how many juniors there were.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"There were five juniors in the khanacross on Saturday which was good to see," he said.

Of the juniors, Kobi Martin negotiated the track wonderfully well and he took out that category.

And on the Martin family domination theme, Kobi's father Jake Martin had no problems in the G-Class division to be first and also he won fastest outright.

"There were 19 cars in Saturday's khanacross and the track had a twisting middle section," Honour said.

"Jamie Overend was first in the B-Class and he's slowly getting used to his new wear-wheel drive in his Nissan Silvia S13 because he used to have a front-wheel drive Corolla."

Mark Boyd suffered some tyre issues in the B-Class in his Chrysler Lancer.

Rockhampton's Luke Barnes won the E-Class in his V8 Commodore.

Sunday's motorkhana event featured six juniors on a track which offered a second chance for the drivers.

"It was another great day of racing and was the second round of the CCC four-round series," Honour said.

"If you go in the wrong direction, you then lose time."

Overend completed a great weekend with first place in the C-Class along with the overall fastest while Daniel Hockey won the G-Class 4WD category in his first-ever competitive race.

The B-Class winner was Jason Chandler in his MX5 and Alan Prisgrove topped the D-Class in his V8 Falcon Ute.

Kobi again dominated in the juniors.

Honour said attention now turns to another meet on June 29-30.

"It's a two-day twilight dirt khanacross," he said.

The club will also hold its monthly meeting on May 8 at the Calliope Bowls Club from 7pm and call 0418887611 for more details.