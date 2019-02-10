GALLERY: Hull shreds Rocky Bros to bits

Jason Batchelor batting and he made a quick-fire 17 off 12 balls in the run chase.

CRICKET: He's the Joel Garner or Bruce Reid of the Frenchville Sport Club Capricorn Challenge competition.

Bean-pole BITS' paceman Ky Hull, who stands at a towering 201cm, snared an astonishing 7-7 off 6.2 overs to help bowl Rockhampton Brothers out for just 45.

BITS chased the paltry target down with seven wickets to spare and in 10.2 overs in Kiernan Lord's last game for the club. Hull said everything clicked.

Rain in Rockhampton on Friday meant the start of the game was delayed and it worked in BITS' favour.

"The pitch had plenty of moisture in it and we didn't start until 11am instead of the usual 10am,” Hull said. BITS captain Terry Sawyer won the toss and elected to field first and Hull said it was important.

"It was crucial to the win as the drier the pitch got, the easier it would be to bat,” Hull said. Sawyer said it was 'right up there' with Hull's effort with the ball. "The pitch has some bounce and it was a good bowling display from him,” Sawyer said.

Brothers were 3-29 at the first drinks break after 17 overs and Sawyer said it looked like the pitch flattened out as Brothers had dug in.

"After drinks the wickets fell continuously and our opening bowlers Ferguson Comrie and Nathan Cobb (1-8) bowled well without luck and Jason Batchelor bowler four overs for two runs,” Sawyer said. Lord also claimed a wicket.

Meanwhile The Glen suffered a setback in its game against Gracemere at Sun Valley and were bowled out for just 85.

Dan Haidle's 18 and captain David Heymer (15 runs) were the only The Glen batsmen to show any resistance.