GALLERY: Huge turnout for Anzac Day despite rain at Calliope

Calliope honours their servicemen and women at the Anzac Day march and morning ceremony at the RSL Hall Cenotaph.

Calliope honours their servicemen and women at the Anzac Day march and morning ceremony at the RSL Hall Cenotaph. Mark Zita GLA250419ANZACCPE

IN DEFIANCE to the inclement weather, a large crowd assembled around the Calliope RSL Hall Cenotaph for local Anzac Day commemorations.

Calliope RSL Sub-branch president Robyn Marshall said the turnout was excellent.

"More people lined the streets this year and it was great,” Ms Marshall said.

"It's great for the veterans to see everyone out - we all need the rain but it was fantastic to see they still supported the veterans on a day like today.”