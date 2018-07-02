GALLERY: Huge PCYC party for Filipino independence

FACIO Officers at the Filipino-Australian Community Integration Organisation (FACIO) at their 120th Anniversary of Independence celebration, held at Gladstone PCYC.

FACIO Officers at the Filipino-Australian Community Integration Organisation (FACIO) at their 120th Anniversary of Independence celebration, held at Gladstone PCYC. Matt Taylor GLA300618PCYC

THERE was plenty of colour and celebration at Gladstone PCYC on Saturday night, as the Filipino-Australian Community Integration Organisation celebrated their 120th independence day.

The event was well attended by members of Gladstone's Filipino community, as well as councillors Glenn Butcher, Glenn Churchill and Desley O'Grady.

The night featured a full program of Filipino entertainment, including dancing and music.

There was also plenty of food to go around when the huge crowd lined up for dinner as celebrations went well into the evening.