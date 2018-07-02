Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FACIO Officers at the Filipino-Australian Community Integration Organisation (FACIO) at their 120th Anniversary of Independence celebration, held at Gladstone PCYC.
FACIO Officers at the Filipino-Australian Community Integration Organisation (FACIO) at their 120th Anniversary of Independence celebration, held at Gladstone PCYC. Matt Taylor GLA300618PCYC
News

GALLERY: Huge PCYC party for Filipino independence

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Jul 2018 4:30 AM

THERE was plenty of colour and celebration at Gladstone PCYC on Saturday night, as the Filipino-Australian Community Integration Organisation celebrated their 120th independence day.

The event was well attended by members of Gladstone's Filipino community, as well as councillors Glenn Butcher, Glenn Churchill and Desley O'Grady.

The night featured a full program of Filipino entertainment, including dancing and music.

There was also plenty of food to go around when the huge crowd lined up for dinner as celebrations went well into the evening.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
celebrations facio filipino community gallery independence photos
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HookUp stars on top fishing show

    HookUp stars on top fishing show

    News Organisers hope it will boost the competition for next year.

    • 2nd Jul 2018 4:30 AM
    Hospital's ED ready to train specialists of the future

    Hospital's ED ready to train specialists of the future

    Health Emergency department gains training accreditation.

    • 2nd Jul 2018 4:30 AM
    O'Dowd reaches out to gauge Flynn's big issues

    O'Dowd reaches out to gauge Flynn's big issues

    Politics Survey launched asking about coal, jobs and border security.

    • 2nd Jul 2018 4:30 AM
    Agnes Water and 1770 give plastic straws the flick

    Agnes Water and 1770 give plastic straws the flick

    News Businesses almost unanimously support the environmental measure.

    • 2nd Jul 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners