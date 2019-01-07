Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CJ Mason performs a scooter trick at the Gladstone Skate Park this weekend.
CJ Mason performs a scooter trick at the Gladstone Skate Park this weekend. Matt Taylor GLA050119SKATE
News

GALLERY: Hot 'n' cold holiday fun from this weekend

7th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN they weren't trying to beat the weekend heat, the children were out in it as the summer school holidays tick on.

Gladstone skate park and pump track was a hive of activity on Saturday despite the high temperatures, as scooters, skateboards and BMX bikes hit the pavement.

On Sunday it was a different story at the temporary ice rink at Kirkwood Shopping Centre, as those enjoying their school holidays strapped on their skates and tried to stay upright.

No matter what the environment, there were plenty of thrills and spills as the children were out and about.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

gallery out and about photos socials what's on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Reports of 'yellow-coloured' water in Moura

    Reports of 'yellow-coloured' water in Moura

    Council News Banana Shire Council were made aware of the issue at 2.30pm.

    Mum flees to Gladstone, found by police on critical alert

    premium_icon Mum flees to Gladstone, found by police on critical alert

    News Young mum flees to Gladstone, found by police

    EXTRA POWER: Refreshed Druitt back to Port City

    premium_icon EXTRA POWER: Refreshed Druitt back to Port City

    Basketball "I have found the passion for the game again.”

    UPDATE: Power to be restored to Agnes Water homes soon

    UPDATE: Power to be restored to Agnes Water homes soon

    News 329 homes are without power near Springs Rd.

    Local Partners