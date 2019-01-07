GALLERY: Hot 'n' cold holiday fun from this weekend

WHEN they weren't trying to beat the weekend heat, the children were out in it as the summer school holidays tick on.

Gladstone skate park and pump track was a hive of activity on Saturday despite the high temperatures, as scooters, skateboards and BMX bikes hit the pavement.

On Sunday it was a different story at the temporary ice rink at Kirkwood Shopping Centre, as those enjoying their school holidays strapped on their skates and tried to stay upright.

No matter what the environment, there were plenty of thrills and spills as the children were out and about.