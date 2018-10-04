Menu
COLOURS OF THE RAINBOW: Jesse Jorgensen got his hands dirty at Gladstone Library's Tie Dye Fun event, held as part of Gladstone Regional Council's school holiday program.
GALLERY: Holidays bring a rainbow of colour

Matt Taylor
4th Oct 2018 5:22 PM
ALL the colours of the rainbow were on show yesterday as school holiday activities begin to slow down around the Gladstone Region.

Gladstone Library held tie-dye workshops designed for older kids aged 10 and over, with plenty getting out and enjoying the free activity.

Children of all ages ended up jumping in and having a go, making tie-dye shirts to take home and wear with pride.

 

Gladstone Regional Council's September school holiday program has now wrapped up, with Agnes Water, Calliope, Mount Larcom and Gladstone libraries having done an amazing job to keep kids entertained.

From craft activities to coding and robotics, there has been plenty for kids of all ages these holidays with fun the No. 1 priority.

