GALLERY: He is Gladstone's latest thrill seeker on the water

NEED FOR SPEED: Laith Brown puts the foot down to the medal in Berri, South Australia. He topped speeds up to 222kph on a stretch that was 200m longer than on the Hawkesbury. Desley Hayward GLA050219LAITH

POWERBOATS: Gladstone's Laith Brown has set his sights on an Easter challenge on the back of massive success in South Australia.

He achieved expectations in the USA verse Australia BAD Boat Challenge on the Murray River in Berri in South Australia's Riverland.

"There were 25 drivers and boats in total in the Unlimited Blown Alcohol Class in which I had finished in fifth place overall," Brown said.

"A finish in the top 10 would have been a massive achievement for us.

"We as a team had spoken prior to the event to have a positive attitude and enjoy the experience and learn from the more experienced drivers and teams.

"If we placed well this was a bonus, but we were always going to have a crack."

Round one was in Sydney and Brown said the conditions in Berri was a challenge.

"At both rounds, the race programme consisted of a practice and scrutineering on day one, day two started with an opening ceremony and introduction of all drivers and where they came from," Brown said.

"We then rolled into a shoot-out lap to place you in the heats later that day."

Day three consisted of the finals and placings were determined from the accumulation of points. He had to endure ambient temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius that had the potential to affect engine performance.

"By taking continuous data from the engine computer management system, we were able to adapt to the conditions better than some of our opponents," Brown said.

"The water conditions at Windsor on the Hawkesbury River were easier to predict the racing lines among the wave action from the other boats.

"On the Murray, the colouration of the water made it more challenging to predict the wave action to optimise a clean racing line. At Berri they run the King of the River in which I placed second as well."

Brown has raced in the Blown Alcohol Class for a year and has competed in a range of Spectaculars in Taree and Windsor in New South Wales, club days at Bundaberg and Somerset Dam in Queensland.

He had to achieve his accreditation in this class to be eligible to compete at the BAD Boat Challenge.

"Throughout racing at these events I have placed on the podium in some prestigious races," he said.

"I was second in the Geoff Stevenson Memorial, third in the Liberty Cup, third in the Crossy Invitational and second in the Bundaberg King of the River."

Brown said it would be great to have powerboat racing back in Gladstone such as Awoonga Dam.

"It would be nice to have an event closer to home to show case what our sport is about and to promote our local sponsors that support us.

"But the dam is a too large of mass of water which is susceptible to rough water and at high speeds, the boats could lead to racing incidents.

"However this area would be good for other classes example GP Hydro's."

Brown's next challenge is the annual Easter Classic and wants to reward his long-time sponsors Penrite Oils, CQ Diesel Fitting, Encompass Allied Health & Bundy Brakes and Automotive.

"As a team, we aim to get my younger brother Beau his restricted class accreditation so he can compete interstate as well," Brown said.