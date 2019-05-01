GALLERY: Graduates celebrate 'pinnacle of success'

Graduate Harmony Mangweza with Daleghton and Shalom Mangweza at the CQUniversity Graduation Ceremony on April 30 at the GECC.

Graduate Harmony Mangweza with Daleghton and Shalom Mangweza at the CQUniversity Graduation Ceremony on April 30 at the GECC. Mark Zita GLA300419GRAD

IT'S a ceremony that marks the start of a new chapter in the lives of many CQUniversity graduates.

Twenty-two students received parchments for their courses at the Gladstone Convention Entertainment Centre yesterday afternoon.

A wide variety of vocations and majors were represented - from Certificate IIIs and diplomas to bachelor degrees and doctorates.

Vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said he was proud to witness the cohort graduate today.

"This is the pinnacle and proof of our success,” Prof Klomp said.

"It's all about the graduates - it's hard to get a post-secondary degree, diploma, a bachelor's degree or higher from a university.

"They don't come easily.”

Prof Klomp said the graduates put in a lot of hard work and sacrifices to achieve their goals.

"It's tough for a few years and it's remarkable (for them) to get to this point.”

Harmony Mangweza is one of the graduates who received her parchment, obtaining a Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Re-Entry).

"I feel so excited,” Ms Mangweza said.

"All the hard work paid off, which is really fantastic.”

Ms Mangweza was originally from Zimbabwe and formerly worked as a cosmetologist.

She migrated to Australia in 2008 and moved to the Gladstone region in 2013, and is grateful to be given the opportunity to study nursing here.

"I wasn't fortunate enough to be able to do (nursing) there - coming here made a difference,” she said.

Ms Mangweza wanted to study nursing because she had a strong desire to help people.

"It's something that I always wanted to do - I've got a passion for people,” she said.

She is now looking forward to obtaining employment in that field.

LIST OF GRADUATES

Benjamin Michael Nugent, Certificate II in Horticulture

Nicole Albury, Certificate III in Education Support

Kirsty Alyce Griffin Diploma of Business

Anneka Jayne Cahill, Diploma of Nursing

Lisa Michelle Rooney, Diploma of Nursing

Annya Turner, Diploma of Nursing

Beau James Ricks, Bachelor of Accounting

Kaihla Maree Dennis, Bachelor of Accounting with Distinction

Julie-Anne Bridge, Bachelor of Business (Human Resources Management)

Sarah Louise Casey, Diploma/Bachelor of Digital Media

Jyla Jessaphette Mayor, Bachelor of Occupational Health and Safety

Khanthamala Nakhalath, Bachelor of Occupational Health and Safety with Distinction

Adelaide Renay Berry, Bachelor of Paramedic Science

Wendy Fiona Morris, Bachelor of Professional Communication (Marketing) with Distinction

Ashleigh Kate Dunn, Bachelor of Science (Agricultural and Food Science)

Alison Maree Murdoch, Graduate Certificate in Authentic Leadership

Joanne Margaret Shaw, Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management

Harmony Mangweza, Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Re-Entry)

Kaixiang Zhu, Graduate Diploma of Information Technology with Distinction

Kylie Megan McNamara, Graduate Diploma of Learning and Teaching (Secondary)

Anisha Maharjan, Master of Information Systems

Kishor Chandra Dahal, Doctor of Philosophy