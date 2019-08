Colleen Smith watches on as Tony Noyes takes a shot at the Andersons Auto City Gladstone Police Charity Golf Day held at Gladstone Golf Club on 9 August 2019.

THERE was a sea of gold on Gladstone's golf greens to brighten the day yesterday with the Andersons Auto City Gladstone Police charity golf day.

More than 100 keen golfers took to the course to help raise funds for RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and the Royal Flying Doctor Service, plus local charities and individuals.

Players enjoyed a hit before lunch and plenty of raffle prizes.