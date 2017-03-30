GALLERY: Gladstone's big wet, what happened and what you need to know

Photos View Photo Gallery

What happened?

MORE than 100mm of rain fell on Gladstone and the surrounding region today, causing flash flooding and chaos.

Cars were trapped in flood water and water rescue teams were deployed throughout different parts of the Gladstone region.

Towards Miriam Vale and Bororen there were reports a 'mini tornado' had ripped roofs from at least three homes.

AFTERMATH A storm generated by X Tropical Cyclone Debbie has lashed the Gladstone Region. Lisa Toombs from Bororen says this tree was inches from her house. Paul Braven GLA300317FLOOD

The damage from the weather event means the region is eligible for Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements funding.

There were more than 50 roads closed at the height of the floods and many remain shut.

Amount of rain:

From midnight until 7pm tonight 138.6mm of rain fell,

The majority of that was between 9-10am with 57mm being recorded in Gladstone in just one hour.

The rain though was pelting hard in the morning, with 80mm recorded between midnight and 9am this morning.

Rivers:

Some rivers in the region, particularly Baffle Creek have burst their banks.

At Alligator Flats at 7.11pm the water was recorded at 3.7m, 2.15m above the bridge but it was falling, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Boyne River at Boyne Island at 7.38pm was recorded at 0.44m but was rising.

At Benaraby it was 3.12m and rising.

This is considered below minor flooding.

Reader contributed flood photos. Mike Richards GLA300317READER

Lake Awoonga:

As of 5.45pm Lake Awoonga was at 113%, last week it was less than 90%, indicating just how much rain hit the region.

Gladstone Area Water Board operations and maintenance manager Sarah Lunau said inflows to Lake Awoonga were continuing, with a peak of 41.65m expected within the next 24 hours.

SHE'S SPILLING: Lake Awoonga dam has almost reached capacity. Facebook - Lake Awoonga Boating

"Water levels are expected peak at 41.65m by 4pm tomorrow afternoon (Friday) and then start to recede over the following days,” she said.

Boyne Valley residents are being warned to expect inundation of the Gladstone-Monto Rd this evening.

Power issues:

Hundreds were left without power today in Clinton after a car crashed into a power pole on Red Rover Rd.

Communities further south at Turkey Beach, Foreshores, Bororen, Miriam Vale and Nagoorin are still being impacted, according to Ergon Energy's website.

There are 635 customers affected because of the storm.

In the Rosedale area 93 customers don't have power yet.

Roads closed:

Central region:

Gordon Rd - Burua

Friswell Rd - Burua

Chamberlain Rd - Burua

McGrath Rd - Burua

Jefferis Rd - Beecher

Western region:

Raglan Station Rd - Ambrose

O'Conner Rd - Benaraby

Mt Alma Rd - Bracewell

Dawson Hwy, Road closed at Catfish Creek - Calliope

Schilling Lane - Calliope

Weeroona Rd - Calliope

Old Coach Rd - Calliope

Tablelands Rd - Calliope - Open with caution water over road

Taragoola Rd - Calliope - open with caution

Calliope River Rd - Calliope - open with caution

Racecourse Rd - Calliope - open with caution

Gladstone-Monto Rd - Calliope to Boyne Valley

Popenia Rd - Darts Creek

Mt Alma Rd - East Creek

Calliope Station Rd - Mt Alma

The Narrows Rd - Mt Larcom

Goodman Rd- Mt Larcom

Raglan Station Rd - Raglan

Gentle Annie Rd - Raglan - open with caution

Targinnie Rd, Targinnie - open with caution

Blackgate Rd, Wooderson

Dawson Hwy, Road closed at Sheep Station Creek

UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding this morning as the aftermath of X Cyclone Debbie swept through the Gladstone Region. Paul Braven GLA300317FLOOD

Southern Region:

Fingerboard Rd - Alligator Flats, Miriam Vale

Bindaree Rd - Thee Mile Bridge, Miriam Vale

Blackmans Gap Rd - House Creek, Miriam Vale

Gorge Rd - Baffle Creek Bridge, Lowmead

Lowmead Rd - various location, Colesseum

Reed Bed Rd - Lagoon Creek, Bororen

Koorawatha Drive, Bororen

Tableland Rd - Essendean Bridge, Mt Maria

Coast Rd, Baffle Creek

Deepwater Rd, Deepwater

Turkey Beach Rd, Turkey Beach

Hills Road - Bridge, Baffle Creek

Schools closed:

All schools that were closed today will remain closed tomorrow, giving students an early start to the school holidays.

What else is closed:

Woolworths at the Valley and many other shops were closed today because of flooding.

Woolworths will open tomorrow

Woolworths and the other shops in the valley under water. Mike Richards GLA300317FLOOD

Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens (to be reassessed on Monday, April 3)

Millennium Esplanade playground, Tannum Sands (to be reassessed tomorrow)

Reader contributed flood photos. Mike Richards GLA300317READER

Round Gladstone Trail (closed until inspections for fallen trees and flood damage can be completed).

Some Youth Week events scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed. These are; End of Summer Party at Mount Larcom, Disco at Agnes Water and Empower your Business session in Gladstone.

Most sports event for the weekend were cancelled including all rugby league and soccer matches.

What's coming?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, not that much, in comparison anyway.

Tomorrow is expected to be sunny with a top of 30 degrees.

There are possible showers forecast during the weekend, with a 30% chance of rain, according to BoM.