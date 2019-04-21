GALLERY: Gladstone yachts pass weather test

SAILING: No Problem captain Ray Hobbs says changeable weather conditions provided a stern challenge in the 55th Brisbane to Gladstone Multi-hull Race.

The Gladstone Yacht Club-based 38.05 foot (11.6-metre) multi-hull finished fifth in line honours after it crossed the line at 6.17pm on Easter Saturday.

No Problem completed the 308 nautical mile race in 30hr; 47min; 22sec.

"There was plenty of breeze and not quite as fast as in 2018," Hobbs said.

"The wind changed a lot and it was anywhere between 28km/h and 65km/h and there were lots of squalls and rain."

The conditions forced the No Problem crew to change sails.

"We passed our old boat Restless (mono-hull) and it's another race done for us," Hobbs said.

The majestic MOD Beau Geste set a new Brisbane to Gladstone race record of 15hr; 26min; 52sec and finished at 2.56am.

It smashed the previous record set in 2012 by Sean Langman on the ORMA 60 Team Australia of 16hr; 28min; 21sec.

Gladstone's only other yacht, Restless, completed the 71st Brisbane to Gladstone Mono-hull Race in 35hr; 47min; 14sec.

It meant Restless was first in the PHRF Modern 2 category, third in the IRC 2 and ORC 1 classes.

"It was an interesting start and there was a lot of damage to the other boats," Restless skipper John Ibell said.

"We went easy at the start and we were basically mid-fleet out of Moreton Bay."

Ibell said the breeze had more of an easterly component which meant Restless did not make its spinnaker run until after it passed Breaksea Spit.

"Friday night wasn't that crash hot, but we held our own and there were rain squalls up to Breaksea Spit," Ibell said.

"We then had a fantastic run and made up for lost time.

"We're very happy with the result and our navigator Paul Janson was just six seconds out from guessing the correct finishing time of Restless," Ibell said.

Restless was also awarded the 'Best Gladstone Boat' at yesterday afternoon's presentations.

Meanwhile Black Jack held sway to win line honours in a dominant race.

GLADSTONE PROUD

Restless

1st: PHRF Modern 2

3rd: IRC 2; ORC 1

7th: ORCi Overall; PHRF Overall

10th: IRC Overall

15th: Line Honours

No Problem

3rd: PCF

4th: OMR

14th: Line Honours