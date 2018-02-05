GALLERY: Gladstone workers rally against casualisation

WORKERS TOGETHER: The combined union rally to protest the casualisation of Gladstone's workforce.

THE COMBINED unions of Gladstone held a rally this morning at the QAL roundabout to protest the casualisation of the Monodelphous workforce.

According to Phil Golby of the AMWU, the maintenance contracting company has been replacing permanent workers with casuals and is seeking to remove casual loading, overtime, weekend and public holiday penalty rates.

"Monodelphous workers haven't had a pay rise since 2015 since they agreed to a pay freeze, and this was followed by a wage cut in 2016 of 17% by way of variation to their workplace agreement,” Mr Golby said.

"Also the company have laid off a bargaining representative, a Health and Safety representative and some workers who have had workers' compensation claims and these jobs were immediately replaced with casual workers."

The AMWU has been negotiating with the company for a new EBA since mid-2016.

Mr Golby said the Gladstone Engineering Alliance and the Chamber of Commerce should be concerned local workers were being targeted in this manner.

"These are local people, who spend their money in our city, they're in local sporting clubs, they're giving back to the community,” he said.

"They just want security and a fair wage.”