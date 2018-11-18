Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Clancy at the 2018 Gladstone Pink Stumps Day.
Constable Clancy at the 2018 Gladstone Pink Stumps Day. Matt Taylor GLA181118PINK
News

GALLERY: Gladstone turns pink for charity

Matt Taylor
by
18th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY already do so much for the community, but this weekend Gladstone's emergency services went one step further.

Raising money for the McGrath Foundation, Gladstone police and Gladstone fireys took to the pitch to battle it out at a pink stumps day.

While some of the cricketing skills left a lot to the imagination, there was plenty of action both on and off the field in what doubled as a community fun day.

The charity cricket match went without a hitch, apart from two swooping magpies who refused to let up, with plenty of laughs and action for the watching crowd.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

charity cricket events fundraising mcgrath foundation pink stumps day
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BY-ELECTION: Muszkat closes in on victory

    BY-ELECTION: Muszkat closes in on victory

    News Natalia Muszkat is poised to claim victory but will wait until it's official.

    Solar power grants for homes and businesses

    Solar power grants for homes and businesses

    News Gladstone small businesses can apply for a grant of up to $3000

    Eco Resort scores Steve Irwin Award

    premium_icon Eco Resort scores Steve Irwin Award

    News Gladstone, Bundaberg and Rockhampton collected awards

    GALLERY: Miriam Vale fundraiser a cut above the rest

    premium_icon GALLERY: Miriam Vale fundraiser a cut above the rest

    News Wood chips fly at popular community event.

    Local Partners