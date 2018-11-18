GALLERY: Gladstone turns pink for charity

THEY already do so much for the community, but this weekend Gladstone's emergency services went one step further.

Raising money for the McGrath Foundation, Gladstone police and Gladstone fireys took to the pitch to battle it out at a pink stumps day.

While some of the cricketing skills left a lot to the imagination, there was plenty of action both on and off the field in what doubled as a community fun day.

The charity cricket match went without a hitch, apart from two swooping magpies who refused to let up, with plenty of laughs and action for the watching crowd.