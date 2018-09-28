GALLERY: Gladstone stops to remember

VIGIL: Lyn Harms and Inspector Darren Sommerville in front of the new plaque dedicated to Sergeant Owen Harms.

VIGIL: Lyn Harms and Inspector Darren Sommerville in front of the new plaque dedicated to Sergeant Owen Harms. Mike Richards GLA280918CAND

GLADSTONE Police held a moving candlelight vigil to honour Miriam Vale police Sergeant Owen Harms on Thursday night before a march and commemoration service yesterday on Friday morning.

As part of National Police Remembrance Day, a huge crowd gathered at Gladstone Police station to pay tribute to those officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

In particular, police paid tribute to Sergeant Owen Timothy Harms who was stationed at Miriam Vale.

Inspector Darren Somerville remembered Sergeant Harms with a stirring speech.

"He is well thought of in the community as a dedicated and honest copper and a great community person," he said.

"Harmsy lived life and he lived it abundantly."

Inspector Somerville spoke of the service Sergeant Harms gave as officer in charge for over 20 years after joining having joined the police service as a cadet in January, 1984.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He was also stationed at Gympie, Mount Isa, Burketown, Boulia and Birdsville, where he was named Birdsville citizen of the year in 1994.

A plaque was unveiled at Gladstone station to commemorate his life and service the life of the popular officer and to remember his service to the community.

Inspector Somerville said the plaque would "remind all of us of Harmsy as we come to and from work and go about our daily duties.". Commemorations continued yesterday, with police marching down Auckland Street to a service at the Anglican Church.

The service was attended by police and their families, the general public and other dignitaries.