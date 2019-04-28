GALLERY: Gladstone rivals put on a show

GOOD CAUSE: Seagull's Zach Nugent on his way to score the opening try as Tannum Sands Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers play their A-Grade match during motor neurone disease round, in honour of past Seagulls player, Matt Downey.

GOOD CAUSE: Seagull's Zach Nugent on his way to score the opening try as Tannum Sands Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers play their A-Grade match during motor neurone disease round, in honour of past Seagulls player, Matt Downey. Matt Taylor GLA270419LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tannum Seagulls and Gladstone Brothers produced one hell of a contest at Dennis Park on Saturday night.

Brothers won an epic clash 28-26 in a game that epitomised the late Seagulls great Matt Downey for the MND Day.

Young gun Lyncoln Rebel scored a try and conversion to put Brothers within two points and then Jack Morgan scored another try that put Brothers ahead for the final time.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game and it was physical as well,” Brothers coach Danny Blair said.

"We had three experienced players out who were Pat Graham, Jayke Collins and Braden Streeter and they were all big losses.” But their replacements in Capras junior players Rebel, Ronan McGuire and Cameron Fitzsimmons rose to the challenge and all played key roles.

"We almost had an under-20 side and I can't praise the guys who came in and they showed good composure and came up with good plays,” Blair said.

The coach also said to not allow the Tannum players any chances near their try-line, especially in front of the club, was key to the win late in the game.

Seagulls' mentor Steve Gehrmann said it was a see-saw contest.

"We just made a few errors, but we're getting there and it was a good game,” he said.

"Kyle Montga was good for us with two tries and Matt Wilson was our player's player.

"The Downey family presented him with their jersey.”

Gehrmann also made a special mention to three men - Martie Stemm, Darrin Jones and Matthew Shaw - who helped out to prepare the field for MND Day.

"They're doing a Cert 3 in Rural Operations Course and they put their hand up to help and get the field ready after the rain that we had,” Gehrmann said. "They're doing the course Tuesday to Friday, but because of the rain, they couldn't help prepare the field until Saturday which was in their own time.”

That's the sort of spirit the Downey family and Seagulls are all about.

OTHER GAMES

D1M: Gladstone Valleys 50 d Wallabys 20

Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity Women: Bundy Brothers 32 d Valleys 0; Tannum Seagals 16 d Waves 10; Wallabys 36 d Hervey Bay 14

D2M: Valleys 74 d Wallabys 0; Brothers 20 drew with Tannum Seagals 20