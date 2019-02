Students across the Gladstone region have returned to school.

THOUSANDS of children across the Gladstone region have returned to school for Term 1.

While the majority return for another year of school, some young 4-5 year olds will start school for the first time in their lives.

For Grade 12 students, this will be the final year of formal schooling before moving out in to the real world.

Regardless, parents were eager to send in photos to The Observer sending off their children in to the classroom.