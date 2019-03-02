GALLERY: Gladstone juniors have mixed day one

PACE-SETTER: Coco Loveland has led her U16 Gladstone team to a 2-0 start after day one of the CDC.

PACE-SETTER: Coco Loveland has led her U16 Gladstone team to a 2-0 start after day one of the CDC. Nick Kossatch GLA020319CDCBASKET

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-16 boy's have split day one of the CDC with a loss and a win against Rockhampton and Bundaberg respectively.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It means Gladstone will play in division two of the Classics in Brisbane's state champs over the Easter break.

Rocky have cemented its place in division one based on both team's head-to-head in each of the first two rounds of the three CDC's.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gladstone's U16 girls won both its games in comfortable style against Rocky and Bundy while the port city's U14 girl's and boy's sides have won one game of four collectively.

The boys rebounded from a loss to Rocky to beat Maryborough.

Results can be seen here on by clicking HERE.

Action continues tomorrow