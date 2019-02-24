Menu
Charlie Houston at Round 1 of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.
Charlie Houston at Round 1 of the CQDRA Championships held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.
Motor Sports

GALLERY: Gladstone have growing numbers of juniors

NICK KOSSATCH
24th Feb 2019 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM
MOTORSPORT: In just his second season of Junior Bikes, Charlie Houston continued on from his stellar form of 2018.

The 14-year-old was top qualifier and runner-up in this category in Saturday night's first round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship.

Charlie's dad Richard said it's a cheap and safe sport and wants more youngsters to get into it.

"It's a growing sport and any parent can set their kid with a bike," he said.

"There are a few good juniors coming through with Hunter Oliver and Rylan McKie, who won on Saturday night and he's from Mackay and friends with Charlie."

The Houston's next challenge is in Mackay in three weeks followed by round two of the CQDRA Champs on March 23.

RESULTS - CQDRA ROUND 1

Junior Dragsters: Top Qual - Kaylee Bugden; R/up - Kaylee Bugden; Winner - Willow Childs

Junior Bike: Charlie Houston; Charlie Houston; Rylan Mckie

Twins: Ray Wiggett; Ray Wiggett; Aaron Mckie

Street: Nick Horsburgh; Richard Dawe; Nick Horsburgh

Super Street: Aiden Ferguson; Jeff Harbeck; Brett Kelly

Comp: Shane Stefaniuk; James O'sullivan; Mick Adams

Mod Bike: Peter Johnson; Bruce Little; Laeith Skinner

Super Comp: Ashley Pimm; Karl Herbert; Noel Smith

benaraby drag racing cqdra championships drag racing australia drag racing queensland motorsport complex
Gladstone Observer

