GALLERY: Gladstone gun flies the port city flag with win

SQUASH: An increase in entry numbers will auger well for the Gladstone squash community.

Seventy players competed at the Gladstone Squash Open on the weekend and event organiser Mick Laver said it was 12 more than last year.

"We had some really high standard open division matches,” Laver said.

Gladstone's Nick Briggs' rise in the game continued after he took out the Open Plate category.

Bundaberg's Ben Tobin won the main Open class for the sixth consecutive time while Rockhampton's Riley Steffan was runner-up.

"There was also a good contingent from Mackay with 10 players and a fair few from Rocky (20) and Bundy which had 10,” Laver said.

"The feedback was that they all enjoyed the trip.”

Laver said the highlights came from the Gladstone juniors and those from out of town.

"That was the stand-out and it's good for the sport,” he said.

Former Gladstone and now Bundaberg-based player Jeff Hamelink won division one while Rocky and Moura pair Lachlan Hite and Daley Mallet won their respective division two and three categories.

Mackay's Alec MacDonald topped division four with Gladstone's Jodie Logan the runner-up.

Next for Gladstone squash is the Masters Open on the weekend of June 22-23.

RESULTS

Open

Winner - Ben Tobin Bundy; Runner up - Riley Steffan Rocky; Plate Winner - Nick Briggs Glad

Division 1

Winner - Jeff Hamelink Bundaberg (former Gladstone player); Runner up - Corey Richter Bundaberg; Plate Winner - Rohan Pharye Bundaberg

Division 2

Winner - Lachlan Hite Rockhampton; Runner up - Tegan Ollett Mackay; Plate Winner - Dave Evans Rockhampton

Division 3

Winner - Daley Mallet Moura; Runner up - Lyn Houlihan Rockhampton; Plate Winner - Josh Grainger Gladstone

Division 4

Winner - Alec MacDonald Mackay; Runner up - Jodie Logan Gladstone; Plate Winner - Aaron Bryant Rockhampton