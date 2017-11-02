News

GALLERY: Trick-or-treaters visit Gladstone's spookiest home

SPOOKY: David Tipu (right) dressed as a ninja for Halloween and supervised the long line of trick-or-treaters.
Andrew Thorpe
by

WHEN Katarina Flesher's 3-year-old son Te Ara Hou asked her if they could go trick-or-treating this year, she and her partner David Tipu decided to go all out.

Despite it being the family's first time celebrating Halloween, they bought costumes, decorated their house and prepared heaps of extra food to give out to neighbourhood kids.

"We went on a mission to make it happen," Ms Flesher told The Observer.

"We accumulated so much stuff, so we decided we would put our address on the community Gladstone Halloween pages.

  "We opened our home up at 6pm and we could already see children waiting patiently at the end of the driveway".

The family went through more than $150 worth of lollies before Katarina had to go to Woolworths and restock.

"(We wanted) to give our children the full Halloween experience, being both the candy givers and also going out to get their own," she said.

"We all enjoyed it so much that we have decided we'll be back next year making it bigger and better".

 

 

