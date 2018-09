En Pointe Dance Company during their classical ballet or story ballet group performance, 12 years and under at the 2018 Gladstone Eisteddfod.

THE 48th Gladstone Eisteddfod has started again after a month away, with September the month for Dance.

Action started on September 22 with performances scheduled to run up until September 28, after speech and drama and instrumental and vocal sections were held throughout August.

Things were heating up on Sunday as ballet was put on display, during a weekend which drew huge crowd numbers.