GALLERY: Gladstone couples picture perfect weddings

A beautiful moment captured of bride Jamie Morgan and her husband at The Old Raglan Station. Facebook

LOVE is in the air - especially for our loved up Gladstone couples.

The Observer asked its readers to send in their wedding photos and was overwhelmed with almost a hundred pictures from the big day.

Gladstone couples celebrating their day on Tannum Sands beach to couples tying the knot in the Gladstone region's gorgeous country landscapes - there is even a shot of a couple captured in Capricorn Caves.

Gladstone wedding photographer Sarah Lette from Sarah Lette Photography said Gladstone brides and grooms were getting more meaningful with their weddings.

"Weddings aren't what they used to be, people aren't hiring out a function room," Mrs Lette said.

"They are putting a more unique and individual touch on it.

"It's not about getting as glamorous as possible any more. It's more about meaning, comfort and being as natural as possible.

"I haven't seen many brides wearing heels or wanting a sit down dinner any more either. They are opting for cowgirl boots and wood fired pizzas."

Horses, dogs and sentimental decorations are taking centre stage at weddings according to Mrs Lette.

"I'm a lifestyle photographer, I don't take posed photos I just capture the moment and I'm finding a lot of couples are after the moment these days.

Mrs Lette said she has captured "unscripted moments" of couples in stunning parts of the Gladstone region including Granite Ridge, Gecko Valley, wide open fields in Calliope, Tannum Sands as well as the Botantic Gardens.