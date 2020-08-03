GALLERY: Giant Laughing Kookaburra visits Gladstone

Dr Farvardin Daliri said his trip up the Queensland coast has brought him nothing but joy so far as heads for Townsville.

Dr Farvardin Daliri said his trip up the Queensland coast has brought him nothing but joy so far as heads for Townsville.

THE Giant Laughing Kookaburra made its long awaited visit to Gladstone today, stopping at several locations for people to look at and enjoy.

The mechanical sculpture’s creator Dr Farvardin Daliri said it took him four weeks to build, weighs 750kg and stands four metres tall.

The Brisbane local said there was nothing better than seeing people smile, as he makes his way to Townsville for the city’s Cultural Festival on August 22.

“Gladstone is beautiful place, I have been here before and it is nice to see people feeling happy about my creation,” he said.

Dr Daliri said it was like gold to see so many people turning out to appreciate his Australian native masterpiece.

“It is energising, it is humbling and I feel happy that people are smiling for all the hard work that I did.

“So I hope that I could do more, could sustain it, I could keep doing it because it is one thing to get people excited but what next, what more can be done?”

Dr Daliri said he was very much driven by people’s energy as he made dozens of stops along the way.

“I have been to a lot of places but some of the small towns, like Gin Gin, and Miriam Vale, is where I was almost reduced to tears,” he said.

“Because at 8.30am on a Sunday morning people are waiting on the roadside with their cameras, with their families watching and it was very touching.

“It is more about for me now; how can we actually make more contributions of this nature, which is not actually costing but is taking time and effort to make it happen.”

Dr Daliri said he planned on making a similar cockatoo sculpture in time for Christmas, which would sing carols.

“These are my visions but lets hope I can do it, I am just one artist but I am just hoping people can support it and then it happens,” he said.

Dr Daliri’s travels continue tomorrow as he makes his way to Biloela and then Rockhampton.