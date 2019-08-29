GALLERY: Getting crafty for big box project
GLADSTONE Community Linking Agency participants became crafty this week as they joined the World Community Arts Day project.
The nine-month project comprises handmade recycled paper cubes decorated with recyclable ink pens. Support worker Leeanne Katsanevas said the project was a great way to get involved in the community.
"It's a bit of art therapy,” Mrs Katsanevas said. "Any of their ideas and inspirations go on the cubes.”
The cubes will be displayed in February next year.