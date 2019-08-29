Menu
Bree Stevens working on her cube design. Liana Walker
Community

GALLERY: Getting crafty for big box project

29th Aug 2019 3:41 PM
GLADSTONE Community Linking Agency participants became crafty this week as they joined the World Community Arts Day project.

The nine-month project comprises handmade recycled paper cubes decorated with recyclable ink pens. Support worker Leeanne Katsanevas said the project was a great way to get involved in the community.

"It's a bit of art therapy,” Mrs Katsanevas said. "Any of their ideas and inspirations go on the cubes.”

The cubes will be displayed in February next year.

