GALLERY: Getting crafty for big box project

GLADSTONE Community Linking Agency participants became crafty this week as they joined the World Community Arts Day project.

The nine-month project comprises handmade recycled paper cubes decorated with recyclable ink pens. Support worker Leeanne Katsanevas said the project was a great way to get involved in the community.

"It's a bit of art therapy,” Mrs Katsanevas said. "Any of their ideas and inspirations go on the cubes.”

The cubes will be displayed in February next year.