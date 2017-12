Jack-in-the-box at the GECC Annual Christmas Street Party in Gladstone, December 3, 2017.

IT WAS anything but sunny skies at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre Christmas Street Party on Sunday.

But despite the rain bucketing down on the city centre, the annual event was a bright and festive affair, full of cheerful music, colourful costumes and fun activities.

