GALLERY: Gary Larson Nines winners is the GSHS team

WINNERS: The magnificent GSHS U13 team which beat Yeppoon 16-10 in the decider. Rod Dahl and Rachel Cooper GLA03

RUGBY LEAGUE: There was grand success at the Gary Larson Nines held yesterday at Marley Brown Oval and adjacent fields.

Gladstone State High School U13s were 16-10 grand final victors late yesterday against Yeppoon.

Tannum Sands State High School's U18 side also progressed through to the grand final, but lost to Yeppoon.

Other state high school teams from Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Biloela converged at the Marley Brown facilities at under-18, U15 and U13 level.

"It's been fantastic and all games were played in the right spirit," NRL development officer Rod Dahl said.

While Tannum's U13 side did not win many games, coach Chris Riggall was encouraged what he saw against Yeppoon.

"We're good with the ball in hand and don't worry what the score is," he said in the half-time address.