GALLERY: Gallant Gladstone push another classy opponent

Taylor Young was good again and he takes on Joshua Wilcher

Taylor Young was good again and he takes on Joshua Wilcher Nick Kossatch GLA090619MEN

BASKETBALL: The losing streak continues for Gladstone Port City Power's women and men's teams at Kev Broome Stadium.

Put simply, both sides are in the games for long periods, but class and polish from Townsville Flames and Heat proved the difference.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge captain Troy Robinson saw lots of positives despite the 92-82 loss.

"We are essentially doing a good job pushing the top teams," he said.

"It's just small mental lapses, but we are working hard and the wins will come."

The 10-point loss consigns the Power to bottom of the ladder with a one-win, eight-loss record.

Gladstone product Dylan Owen came off the bench and arguably played his best game with 10 points.

"The last couple of games, Dylan gave us energy off the bench and Paul Aleer was everywhere with 18 points," Robinson said.

Aleer also shot 17 points and Taylor Young kept the Power in the game with 15 points.

Recruit Kyle Tipene played a terrific game in the point guard position and led the way with 23 points (two triples).

Townsville's Joshua Wilcher (25 points) was probably MVP and he torched Gladstone with five from 10 triples.

Jonathon Mines (24 points) was excellent and Jarrad Figg was equally energetic with 14 points.

Despite Amarah Coleman's 23 points and another strong game from Akilah Bethel (21 points) along with a cameo from Erin Geer - Gladstone Port City Power Central Coast Apartment Breakers went down 95-84 to the Flames.

The hosts led 23-19 at quarter-time and a Geer (12 points) triple at the start of the second had the Power with a sniff of an upset.

But a three-point play from experienced Michaela Cocks (13 points) wrested momentum back for the Flames.

Townsville more or less wrapped the game up with a 29-20 third quarter as Alicia Froling (12 points, 11 rebounds), Alexandra Fowler and Aliza Fabbro took control.

The latter pair shot 21 points each.

"Erin Geer gave us spark off the bench and the bench is important for us and we want them to help us stay in the game," Coleman said.

Coleman said fouls came into play, but despite the losing streak which extends to seven, spirits remain high.

"Coach Ray Cooper just said for us to be positive and he said that he has faith in us," she said.

Coleman's form has been a positive and her current average is 20.5ppg, seven rebounds and three assists.

"Personally I'm getting to the basket pretty well and if I am in the position to pass more, then that's what I'll do," she said.

Power's women and men meet Mackay next Sunday at Kev Broome at noon and 2pm.