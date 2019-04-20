Menu
Queen tribute band Bohemian Rhapsody wowed the crowd at Gladstone's Easter Harbour Festival as part of the Good Friday night entertainment on the GPC Marina Main Stage.
GALLERY: Freddie Mercury and Queen rock Harbour Fest

Matt Taylor
20th Apr 2019 11:10 AM
GLADSTONE Harbour Festival came alive on Friday night with Freddie Mercury and Queen tribute band Bohemian Rhapsody bringing the house down in front of a packed Marina Main Stage crowd.

Thousands flocked to the event for the Fantastic Friday Night program which saw local band Gridlock open the show before Freddie Mercury and his band hit the stage.

The audience was on their feet dancing and singing along to some of Queen's biggest hits including Radio Ga Ga, Another One Bites The Dust and We Are The Champions.

Harbour Festival is now gearing up for two huge night's of shows including Saturday's Aussie Rock Classics and Sunday's ABBA tribute.

 

