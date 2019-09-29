PHOTOS: Footy fans head to Marley Brown for Rugby Champs

Jessica Perkins Full Profile Login to follow

MARLEY Brown Oval was the place to be on Saturday afternoon for the National Rugby Championship game between Bond University Queensland Country and Brisbane City here in Gladstone.

The sun was out and so were the footy fans eager to see who would take home the win.

Country upstaged their highly advancing rivals with a dominant first half of the game with a score of 28-0 at half time.

Maintaining the lead and giving it their all, QLD Country came away with the win with a full time score of 42-26 in round five of the NRC, claiming the Andy Purcell Cup.