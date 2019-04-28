GALLERY: Finally, Souths have got to play an actual match

TIGHT CONTEST: Souths' Leena Gaunt and Wanderer's Gemma Koster battle for the ball as the teams play out a draw.

TIGHT CONTEST: Souths' Leena Gaunt and Wanderer's Gemma Koster battle for the ball as the teams play out a draw. Matt Taylor GLA270419CQWH

HOCKEY: Nothing could separate Gladstone Souths and Wanderers at the end of the Central Queensland Premier league's third round in finally fine weather conditions.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Scores were locked away at full-time with Souths' Charli-Rose Adams and Wanderers' Brooke Whiting as the only players to find the back of the net.

Souths' playing coach Kim Hooley said the team is starting to reap the rewards from constructive training sessions.

"We're starting to see what we've been doing at training and then executing that during the games," she said.

Whiting produced a scorching shot in the goal circle which evaded the Souths' defenders for the game's first and that's what the scores were at half-time.

Adams responded with clever goal off a corner penalty.

The draw puts South well in contention in an unusual way because teh first two games were forfeits in Souths favour and the game against Wanderers was the team's first.

"Our team has defended beautifully and some of our juniors have really stepped up," Hooley said.

"Megan Groves in the inner position played well and one of our other players, but not a junior, Kate Evans was solid for us at centre-half.

"Leena Gaunt was also solid in the halves position."

Hooley has been at Souths for 25 years and is on the comeback trail after the birth of her son last year.

"I'm still getting my fitness back and the CQHL is a high standard competition," full-back Hooley said.

Competition takes a break for two weeks.

Games resume on May 11 with men's games between Wanderers and Sparks in Rockhampton at 4pm while Meteors are up against Southern Suburbs in Gladstone at 6.10pm.

The women's Sparks are at home to Frenchville at 4.35pm and Gladstone Souths have an away game against Park Avenue Brothers at 5.30pm.