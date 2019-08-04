GALLERY: Father and son in arms against Brothers

Damon, Wes and Freddie Stebbings all played together for the first time.

AUSSIE RULES: Evergreen Damon Stebbings says his longevity is attributed to his desire to play with his son Wes, 15.

Already having played with his other son Freddie for the BITS Saints, Damon had achieved his other wish.

On Saturday, the father and his two sons ran out on to BITS Oval before the AFL Capricornia reserves game against Rockhampton Brothers for the first time together.

It was a dream finish as the Saints marched home in a come-from-behind win when Kyle Mongta kicked the match-winner.

It was also Wes's first game at senior level and just prior to the game against Brothers.

"I'm excited but not looking forward to mum taking so many photographs of us," Wes said with a laugh just before the reserves game.

Wes found out on Tuesday when his dad told him he was in the team.

The young ruckman-cum-forward stands at 195cm tall and said his old man had been a mentor.

"Dad has been teaching me how to use my body and how to position myself," Wes said.

Freddie is a utility type player and has had a taste of it at A-grade level.

He said his younger brother just needs to keep working on his game.

"It's a great thrill to have him out there and I just encourage him to be committed and get better and better," Freddie said.

Damon said he had doubted such an occasion would happen so soon.

"It was something we thought that we wouldn't reach this year and it was Wes's first year of under-17s," Damon said.

"Just his improvement for the past week had been to the point where he had to be selected."

In a great day for the Saints, the A-grade side beat Rocky Brothers by 45 points.

Tyson McMahon booted four goals while Jamie Cunningame was prominent and Trent Millar continued his stellar form.

BITS meet Gladstone Suns next Saturday in a game that may determine second spot on the ladder.

Rockhampton Panthers' huge 22.20 (152) to 0.1 (1) won't make the Saints quest for a finals chance any easier.

Panthers sit one game clear plus a much superior percentage.