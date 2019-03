A FEW showers couldn't stop Gladstone residents from getting out in good numbers for the Gladstone Turf Club's March race day.

The action was hot both on and off the track with five local races giving punters plenty of opportunity to see local riders and trainers in action.

The grey skies didn't dampen the racegoers' spirits with plenty of colour off the track as residents dressed to the nines in beautiful autumn colours.

Photos View Photo Gallery