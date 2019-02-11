GALLERY: Ever-green bowlers have had the time of their lives

BIASED FOCUS: Gladstone Bowls Club senior vice-president Dave Olsen competing in the Gladstone Open Triples. The club will host another big event on Sunday, February 24.

LAWN BOWLS: A Gladstone Lawn Bowls Club spokesman said the feedback from the Gladstone Open Triples event was nothing but positive.

Seventy-eight players from Boyne-Tannum, Calliope, Bundaberg, Biloela, Monto and Rockhampton converged to the greens at the port city.

Lester Tregoning said both greens were in operation. Visiting teams Bundaberg and Yeppoon took out first and second spots respectively. Boyne-Tannum Bowls Club rounded out the placings while Gladstone's Bowls Club's Peter Pershouse led his team to fourth.

"It was an extremely successful weekend for us," Tregoning said.

"We had ladies who participated as well as gentlemen and it was a very successful open triples tournament."

Despite the lack of rain, the greens were lush and the players could not fault it.

"They loved our hospitality and the players said the greens were extremely well groomed and running to their liking," Tregoning said. "We had a lot of happy punters."

Tregoning said the greens quickened during both afternoons.

"There was no wind during the morning and it did pick up in the afternoons, but it wasn't a factor," he said.

Preparations now begin to maintain the greens so they are up to speed for another big event.

"We've got a one-day tournament here and again they'll come, but not from as far afield this time," Tregoning said of the Mixed Pairs competition on Sunday, February 24.

"We'll certainly get them from Tannum, the local clubs out to Calliope, in those areas. So we're expecting about 32 players that weekend."

Tregoning has been one of the long-serving mainstays at the Gladstone Bowls Club.