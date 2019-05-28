Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rauri Elliott (Calliope2) Jacob Betts (Wondoan)
Rauri Elliott (Calliope2) Jacob Betts (Wondoan)
eXtra

GALLERY: Event attracted large crowd and competition was hot

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th May 2019 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLOCROSSE: "Everyone in the club pulled together and am incredibly happy with the turnout and competition."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

These were the exact words from Calliope Polocrosse Club president Gavin Ware.

The club held its Calliope Polocrosse Annual Carnival on the weekend as attention now turns to 2020.

"People came from Townsville to the other side of Tansey so they came from the north and the south," Ware said.

Chinchilla won a tight final against Tansey in the A-grade and Ware said when the lights were switched on, it was another highlight.

"The Chukka is always a highlight and there were campers who had come down just to watch the Chukka," Ware said.

The Chinchilla Pinkies won the Chukka A-grade final.

Ware said the overall standard of polocrosse had improved.

"Competition-wise, the standard was up because there were more people who had come down to compete," he said.

The Observer Trophy for the best and fairest local player went to Travis Betts.

Calliope Polocrosse Club secretary Jim Neill-Ballantine said the games were played in excellent spirit.

Ware said the club's players have a busy schedule and the next event is in Toowoomba on June 8-9.

Calliope's players will also look forward to the Queensland Club Championship at Wandoan September 5-8.

More Stories

calliope polocrosse polocrosse association of australia polocrosse carnival polocrosse queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Biloela student gets $20,000 scholarship to study nutrition

    premium_icon Biloela student gets $20,000 scholarship to study nutrition

    News She was the first student in Queensland to receive the charity's funding

    US diplomat to visit the Gladstone region

    premium_icon US diplomat to visit the Gladstone region

    News More than 370,000 people work for US companies based in Australia

    Small business workshop to be held this week

    premium_icon Small business workshop to be held this week

    News ''I'm looking forward to meeting as many of them'

    'Sensational': Couple make scUber history at Heron

    premium_icon 'Sensational': Couple make scUber history at Heron

    News Husband books surprise scUber for wife in history-making trip.