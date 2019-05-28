GALLERY: Event attracted large crowd and competition was hot

POLOCROSSE: "Everyone in the club pulled together and am incredibly happy with the turnout and competition."

These were the exact words from Calliope Polocrosse Club president Gavin Ware.

The club held its Calliope Polocrosse Annual Carnival on the weekend as attention now turns to 2020.

"People came from Townsville to the other side of Tansey so they came from the north and the south," Ware said.

Chinchilla won a tight final against Tansey in the A-grade and Ware said when the lights were switched on, it was another highlight.

"The Chukka is always a highlight and there were campers who had come down just to watch the Chukka," Ware said.

The Chinchilla Pinkies won the Chukka A-grade final.

Ware said the overall standard of polocrosse had improved.

"Competition-wise, the standard was up because there were more people who had come down to compete," he said.

The Observer Trophy for the best and fairest local player went to Travis Betts.

Calliope Polocrosse Club secretary Jim Neill-Ballantine said the games were played in excellent spirit.

Ware said the club's players have a busy schedule and the next event is in Toowoomba on June 8-9.

Calliope's players will also look forward to the Queensland Club Championship at Wandoan September 5-8.