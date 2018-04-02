GALLERY: Even more pics from Harbour Festival

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival may have wrapped up for another year, but there were so many photos from the weekend that we had to publish more!

Saturday Night was billed as the festival's Sensational Saturday Night, and it certainly didn't disappoint with some of the largest crowds of the weekend.

While Sideshow alley was pumping with the sights and the sounds of the rides, the Marina Main Stage had it's own bright lights and big sounds as Kisstroyer took over Gladstone.

There were plenty of happy faces in and around the festival all weekend, with one of the biggest events on the local calendar ensuring everybody had a happy Easter.